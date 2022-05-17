CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 727,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

