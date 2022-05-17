CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

