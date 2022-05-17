CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.65. 473,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDW will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

