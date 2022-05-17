Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $54.80 on Friday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celsius by 172.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 262.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 26.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 85.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

