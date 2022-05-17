Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.25 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. Analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,662 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth about $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth about $5,114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.