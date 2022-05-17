Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CFO Nicholas Lahanas Sells 7,306 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

