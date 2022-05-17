Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

