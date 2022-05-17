Centric Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $376,993.92 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $376,993.92 and approximately $1.79 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00507712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00036605 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,466.13 or 1.88359978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

