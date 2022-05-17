Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 112 to GBX 123. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centrica traded as high as GBX 84.94 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.03), with a volume of 33316453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.82 ($0.98).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,303.72). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($100,983.33). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.12.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

