CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.