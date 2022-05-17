Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.50

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 8971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

