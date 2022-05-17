Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CQP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

