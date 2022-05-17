Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 47.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

