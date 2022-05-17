Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CQP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 229,326 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

