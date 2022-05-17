Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Declares None Dividend of $2.34

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 2.34 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $97.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

