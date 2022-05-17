Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $155,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,815 shares of company stock worth $67,377,185. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $174.03. 12,647,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,322,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.