Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,115 shares of company stock valued at $57,395,942. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

