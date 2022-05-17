Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

CMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $2,667,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 419.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 340,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.