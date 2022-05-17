Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CMRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of CMRX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

