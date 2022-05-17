China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CRPJY stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

