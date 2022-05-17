Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LDSVF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock remained flat at $$9,501.00 during trading on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $9,200.00 and a 52 week high of $13,875.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11,231.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11,737.21.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

