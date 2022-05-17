CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of CIXX opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 280,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 27.3% during the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 221,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

