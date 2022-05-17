Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.13. 1,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $95.84.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.