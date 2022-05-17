Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 452,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,290,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

