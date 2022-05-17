CI&T (CINT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. CI&T has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

