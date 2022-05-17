CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CITIC stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. CITIC has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.54.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

