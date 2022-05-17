Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $28,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

