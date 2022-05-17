Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Increased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,314,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,391,000 after purchasing an additional 148,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 46,503,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,545,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.