Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $26,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 99,278 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 480,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,831 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

CP opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.