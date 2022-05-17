Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 682 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

MTCH traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,353. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

