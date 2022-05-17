Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,346 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.85.

TJX stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 167,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,794. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

