Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 697,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 207,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 323,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,674,728. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

