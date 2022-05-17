Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 80,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 123,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

