Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,772,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $177.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

