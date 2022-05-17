Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

VUG traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, reaching $238.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.16 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

