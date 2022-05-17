Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

ECL stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.37. 1,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,770. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

