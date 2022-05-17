Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 783 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.06. 533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.71. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.