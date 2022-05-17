Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, reaching $280.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.64 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

