Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,064,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

