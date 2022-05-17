Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $85.67 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,449,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,844,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $57,553,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

