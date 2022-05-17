ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACG. Arden Trust Co raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 14,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.