ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.33. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the third quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearOne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the period. 7.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

