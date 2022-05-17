Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -158.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

CLPR opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

