Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -158.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.
CLPR opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.