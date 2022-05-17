Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBGPY shares. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.98) to GBX 1,370 ($16.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,370.00.

CBGPY opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.5254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.11%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

