Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.98.

Shares of NET opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,056 shares of company stock worth $66,892,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

