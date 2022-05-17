Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

