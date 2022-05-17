Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.88.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.