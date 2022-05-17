CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLHI opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. CLST has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

