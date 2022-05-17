Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CODX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 8,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,076. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -1.90.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

