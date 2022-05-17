Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Shares Down 1.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.63 and last traded at $146.63. Approximately 70 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62.

Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

