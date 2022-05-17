Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.5 days.

CGECF stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

